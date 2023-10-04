Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.06. 185,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,113. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.19 and a 200 day moving average of $371.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

