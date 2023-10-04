13,747 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Valmont Industries accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.45. 19,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,659. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.