Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $72,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $192.94. 63,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

