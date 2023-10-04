Carlson Capital Management Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.80. 124,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,985. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
