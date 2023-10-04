Carlson Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,144 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.