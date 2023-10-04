MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 144,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

