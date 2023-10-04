Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Fox Factory accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Fox Factory by 50.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after acquiring an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 20,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.