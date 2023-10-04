Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 461,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,023. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.