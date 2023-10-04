Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 76,937 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Gibraltar Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. 18,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

