BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

BLK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $625.71. 129,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,579. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $688.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.