GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,988.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,988.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,390 shares of company stock worth $2,613,935. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 136,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

