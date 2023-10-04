Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 154.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. 12,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,311. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $796.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

