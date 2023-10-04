InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.57. 100,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,863. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.63. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.424196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

