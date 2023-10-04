Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 1,457,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

