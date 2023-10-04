Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.36.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.99. 63,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.05. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

