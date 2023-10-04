Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 384,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,999. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,715.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

