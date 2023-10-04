PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 112.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.