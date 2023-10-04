PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 112.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

