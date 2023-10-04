Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. 2,466,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

