Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 86,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

