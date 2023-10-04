Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. 2,395,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,249. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
