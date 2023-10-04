Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

