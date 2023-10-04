MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

