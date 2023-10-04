Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,725 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 190,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,388. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $46,111. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.