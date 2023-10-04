Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Lessened by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,998,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after buying an additional 238,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 3,532,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. HSBC began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

