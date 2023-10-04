Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.