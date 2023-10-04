Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,891. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

