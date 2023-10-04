MRP Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

