MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 322,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,728 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

