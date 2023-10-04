Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,930 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Devon Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 77,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

