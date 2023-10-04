Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 537,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

