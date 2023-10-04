Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $112.51. 65,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,132. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

