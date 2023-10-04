Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,400 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 317,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,459. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

