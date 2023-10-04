Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.52

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.52 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 3317940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

