iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

