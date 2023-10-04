Cronos Price Reaches $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $4.78 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

