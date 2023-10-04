Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

