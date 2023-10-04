NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $618.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

