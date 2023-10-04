NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

