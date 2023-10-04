Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.