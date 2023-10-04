MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

