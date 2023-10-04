Kailix Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,875 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,077 shares during the period. Transocean makes up approximately 4.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transocean worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 over the last three months. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 5,672,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,358,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.