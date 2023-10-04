Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,209 shares during the period. Green Plains makes up approximately 7.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Green Plains worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 114,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 191,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

