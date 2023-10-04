The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. 1,256,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average is $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

