Kailix Advisors LLC Acquires 114,385 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,385 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 25.5% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 878,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,166. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

