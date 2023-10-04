Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.88. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $104.85 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

