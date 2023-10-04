Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.78. 2,348,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

