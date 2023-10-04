Coho Partners Ltd. Has $107.27 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,407 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $107,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,263,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 163,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

