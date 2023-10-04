Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 236,917 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,917 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.29% of U.S. Bancorp worth $146,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

