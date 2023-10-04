Coho Partners Ltd. Has $182.31 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,487 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $182,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $153.07. The stock had a trading volume of 361,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

