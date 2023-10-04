Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,850 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $227,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

